Hometown Hero: Columbus Bond

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In the days following the end of World War II, Columbus Bond left his home in Pitkin and signed up with the Army. After training, he found himself headed to Korea as a member of the Military Police force.
"On the way over there, the peace treaty was signed in Japan. So what we had to do was gather up all the men and so they could pay their taxes."
Tension was building in the country that would eventually lead to the Korean war. Bond said his unit was often called to help stop riots, but by the time they would arrive, the rioting had stopped. They suspected that the protestors were tipped off that enforcement was coming.
Once back in Vernon Parish, Bond worked at the Elizabeth paper mill, was a volunteer ambulance driver and worked in the Pitkin substation of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's office. He's now a resident at Grand Cove Nursing Home.
