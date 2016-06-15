Jeff Davis Job Fair Wednesday in Jennings

The Jeff Davis Job Fair, hosted by the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center, is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 22 at the Union Baptist Church located at 1014 South Main Street in Jennings.

Attendees should bring picture identification and several copies of their resume.

Veterans will get priority services.

The event is sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in conjunction with the Workforce Investment Board, the Louisiana Workforce Commission, SWLA Economic Development Alliance, Jeff Davis Parish Economic Development Tourist Commission and is funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

For more information, call the Calcasieu Business & Career Solutions Center - Calcasieu Consortium at 337-721-4010.

