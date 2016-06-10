Welsh man charged with possession of marijuana and illegal drugs

A Welsh man was arrested after he they found him to be in possession of marijuana and other illegal drugs in Jeff Davis Parish.

According to Welsh Police Department's Facebook page, Jordan Darrell Cole was arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cultivation of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday, June 8, officers responded to complaints of illegal drug transactions taking place at Polk Place Apartments.

Officers got a search warrant for Cole's residence and found approximately 15 grams of marijuana, a scale to measure and distribute marijuana, and small plastic baggies for marijuana. Marijuana seeds were also found in separate plastic bags.

Authorities believe Cole had intentions on growing marijuana plants. Various other articles of drug paraphernalia were also found.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.