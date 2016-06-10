Groundbreaking ceremony set for new permanent VA clinic in Lake Charles

The Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new permanent VA clinic in Lake Charles on Wednesday, June 29.

The 24,088-square-foot facility located at 3601 Gerstner Memorial Drive will replace the interim facility located at McNeese Street, said Tammie Arnold, Veterans Affairs spokesperson. The new clinic will allow VA to provide improved access to primary care (including women’s health), general and specialty mental health, dental, optometry/optical shop, rotating specialty clinics, basic imaging, physical therapy, prosthetics and orthotics, basic lab, and limited pharmacy services.

The event is free and open to the public.

The new VA clinic is set to open in the summer of 2017.

