WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Hurricane Season

We're barely into hurricane season and the local Office of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security wants to make sure you're prepared.

A bizarre chase on I-10 stretched from Texas to Lake Charles, ending with serious charges for a Baytown man.

Lake Charles police continue to investigate what they call a suspicious death.

In Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Starting Monday, free meals are available for children as part of the summer food service program through the City of Lake Charles. KPLC'S Erika Ferrando will have more about the program coming up. To learn more, click HERE.

In weather, there will be afternoon storms on Monday and this will be the last day of rain chances possibly for the entire work week. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have more coming up in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

