13-year-old girl dies in ATV accident in Sabine Parish

A 13-year-old girl has died following an ATV accident in Sabine Parish, according to authorities.

On June 1 at approximately 10:18 p.m., The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an ATV accident with injuries, said Ron Rivers, Assistant Coroner for the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office. A 13-year-old girl from Zwolle was headed north on Wrights Landing Road on a Polaris 800 side by side. The ATV was headed east on a left hand curve when she lost control and was ejected. She landed on the main travel lane. There were no witnesses. Passersby came upon the accident and found the girl on the roadway. The girl was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where she later died from severe head injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

