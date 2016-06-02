13-year-old girl dies in ATV accident in Sabine Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

13-year-old girl dies in ATV accident in Sabine Parish

13-year-old girl dies in ATV accident in Sabine Parish

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SABINE PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A 13-year-old girl has died following an ATV accident in Sabine Parish, according to authorities.

On June 1 at approximately 10:18 p.m., The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an ATV accident with injuries, said Ron Rivers, Assistant Coroner for the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office. A 13-year-old girl from Zwolle was headed north on Wrights Landing Road on a Polaris 800 side by side. The ATV was headed east on a left hand curve when she lost control and was ejected. She landed on the main travel lane. There were no witnesses. Passersby came upon the accident and found the girl on the roadway. The girl was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where she later died from severe head injuries.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Louisiana State Police.

Mobile users, click HERE.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Tuesday

    Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Tuesday

    Monday, January 15 2018 2:33 PM EST2018-01-15 19:33:30 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    All Jeff Davis Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of wintry conditions that could leave roads iced over. School board officials made the announcement Monday afternoon. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    All Jeff Davis Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of wintry conditions that could leave roads iced over. School board officials made the announcement Monday afternoon. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Winter weather could cause problems Tuesday for SW Louisiana

    Winter weather could cause problems Tuesday for SW Louisiana

    Winter weather could cause problems Tuesday for SW Louisiana

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-01-15 17:58:02 GMT
    Tuesday ForecastTuesday Forecast

    The likelihood of any precipitation that falls freezing on contact will increase through the day with temperatures below 32 in spots by afternoon, heading down into lower 20s by early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    The likelihood of any precipitation that falls freezing on contact will increase through the day with temperatures below 32 in spots by afternoon, heading down into lower 20s by early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: MLK parade rolls through Lake Charles at 11 a.m.

    WATCH LIVE: MLK parade rolls through Lake Charles at 11 a.m.

    Monday, January 15 2018 11:53 AM EST2018-01-15 16:53:22 GMT
    (Source: KZWA)(Source: KZWA)

    The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will roll through the streets of Lake Charles at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the Civic Center, travel east on Broad Street to Enterprise Boulevard, where it will turn north and travel to Mill Street, where it will turn south on Lakeshore Drive and return to the Civic Center. KPLC and FOX129 will livestream the parade. Click HERE to watch. The parade is part of Lake Charles' Martin Luther King. Jr. Festival, which began Friday. The Family Fun ...

    More >>

    The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will roll through the streets of Lake Charles at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the Civic Center, travel east on Broad Street to Enterprise Boulevard, where it will turn north and travel to Mill Street, where it will turn south on Lakeshore Drive and return to the Civic Center. KPLC and FOX129 will livestream the parade. Click HERE to watch. The parade is part of Lake Charles' Martin Luther King. Jr. Festival, which began Friday. The Family Fun ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly