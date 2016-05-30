PHOTOS: Avenue of Flags at Orange Grove Cemetery

The Avenue of Flags at Orange Grove Cemetery will open at 9 a.m. Memorial Day.

Visitors can walk or drive through the cemetery to admire the display as the flags represent loves ones who will never be forgotten.

Each flag is numbered and cataloged, so visitors and family members can tell where their veteran's flag is located.

All the flags were donated by the families of those who died in war times.

