Two women arrested following pursuit in Jeff Davis Parish

A pursuit that began in Allen Parish resulted in the arrests of two women in possession of items stolen during multiple burglaries around Southwest Louisiana, according to authorities.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Cmdr. Chris Ivey, said 39-year-old Melissa Perkins, of Oakdale, and 28-year-old Stormy Ann Johnson, of Kinder, were arrested in connection with the pursuit. Perkins was a suspect in several burglaries.

The pursuit ended on La. 383, Ivey said. The vehicle was occupied by Perkins and Johnson. During a search of the vehicle, deputies recovered stolen goods from burglaries reported in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Allen parishes.

Perkins was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, Ivey said. Johnson was arrested and issued a citation for flight from an officer, for switching positions in the vehicle and driving during flight from officers. Perkins and Johnson were also booked for possession of stolen things. Additional arrests are pending.

Perkins is also believed to be involved in a burglary of residence on La. 383 in April 2016, Ivey said. Allen Parish detectives and Jefferson Davis Parish detectives are working together on burglary ring that is responsible for thefts in both parishes.

