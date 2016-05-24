City of Lake Charles hosts summer feeding program for children 18 and under

City of Lake Charles hosts summer feeding program for children 1 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The City of Lake Charles is hosting summer feeding program for children ages 18 and under beginning June 6 till July 29.

The program is also open to any person over 18 who has been determined by a state education agency or local public educational agency of a state to be mentally or physically handicapped and is enrolled in a public or private nonprofit school program, said Matt Young, city spokesman. 

Meals will be served Mondays through Fridays at the following locations at varies times: 

Carver Court
1409 St. Mary Drive
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Christian Baptist Church
4460 5th Avenue
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

College Oaks Recreation Center
3518 Ernest Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Columbus Circle Recreation Center
3520 Greinwich Boulevard
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Foreman Community Center
215 Albert Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Goosport Community Center
1619 Cessford Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Recreation Center
2808 Hillcrest Drive
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Jessie D. Clifton Recreation Center
2415 East Gieffers Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

LaGrange High School
3420 Louisiana Avenue
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Lloyd Oaks Community Center
661 Dixy Drive
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Martin L King Center
2009 Simmons Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Meadow Park Housing
2400 Anita Drive
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Mike Lanza Community Center
609 Sycamore Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Oak Park Middle School
2200 Oak Park Boulevard
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Pearl Watson Elementary School
1300 5th Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Washington Marion High School
2802 Pineview Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wiley B. McMillan Comm. Rec. Ctr.
343 Goos Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Word of Hope Family Worship Center
3975 E. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:15 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.

Woodberry Church of Fellowship
417 N. Prater Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church
910 N. Shattuck Street
Lake Charles, La.
Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Acceptance and participation requirement for the program are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.  

For more information, call Asst. Director of the Summer Food Service Program, Johnnie Mouton at 337-491-1270 or visit the City of Lake Charles' website.

