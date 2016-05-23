60-mile-long flea market trail planned in Allen Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

60-mile-long flea market trail planned in Allen Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Allen Parish Tourist Commission is hoping to attract bargain hunters and promote local businesses with a flea market trail throughout the entire parish. The 60-mile-long Re-Thunk Junk trail is planned for Saturday, October 15 from 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

"We're just hoping to bring a lot of people in and make this a yearly event," said Adagria Haddock, Allen Parish Tourist Commission Director.

The trail will follow Highway 190 from Reeves to Kinder, continuing along Highway 165 to Oberlin and Oakdale, and along La. 10 to Elizabeth.

Those who live along the route can hold a garage sale at their home, while other vendors can choose a location along the route. Vendors can participate at no cost.

The idea came from a tourism conference after hearing about a 200-mile-long flea market trail that was held in Mississippi.

"We've gotten calls, people stopping us, there's excitement and it's very cool how much people are wanting to get into this," said Haddock.

Vendors are urged to register through the tourist commission at 337-639-4868.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

