Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

ORANGE, TEXAS: I-10 westbound traffic in Texas will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. beginning Friday, March 31 until Monday, April 3, for the construction of the new SH 87 overpass at I-10, from Adams Bayou to the Sabine River. All eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road at SH 87 exit and re-enter the interstate just past North 8th Street. SH 87 at I-10 will be closed during this period. I-10 westbound traffic in Louisiana heading into Texas may be delayed during the detour.

The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana. The information is provided by the state Department of Transportation and Development, the City of Lake Charles and the City of Sulphur and the dates and times are subject to change.

CALCASIEU PARISH (Lake Charles):

The intersection of Bank Street and 7th Street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m., Monday, June 13 until further notice. The project also includes lining 25 feet of the Pithon Coulee Channel, concrete sidewalk and step modifications.

Parts of La. 385 (Gulf Highway) between East Tank Farm Road and Fred Vail Road will be reduced to one lane from 7 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 22 until Saturday, April 15. The closures are necessary to perform roadway and drainage improvements at West Lincoln Road.

The intersection of Arthur Irwin Road and Stephen Street will be closed at 1 p.m. beginning Monday, Dec. 5, until further notice for repairs.

The 1600 block of Kirkman Street, between 7th and 8th Streets, will be closed beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, for the installation of a new drainage line in the area. The southbound lane will be closed off complete while the northbound lane will be closed from 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. each day. The project will last approximately six weeks.

There will be alternating lane closures in the 3600 block of 5th Avenue, south of Willowick Street at 7:30 a.m. beginning Wednesday, March 15, for drainage improvements. The project will last approximately two weeks.

Ham Reid Road at Nelson Road will be closed from 12 a.m. - 12 p.m. beginning Monday, March 6 until Friday, May 31, for construction.

The southbound right lane of Ryan Street near Alamo Street will be closed from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. The lane closure is necessary to perform utility repairs.

Both lanes of 3rd Avenue between 8th and 9th Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, for the repair of a main sewer lane under the road. Affected residents will continue to have access to the temporarily closed area.

CALCASIEU PARISH (Sulphur):

The bridge at Houston River Road in Sulphur will be closed from 8 a.m. beginning Monday, Aug. 1 until further notice for maintenance.

The intersection of Palermo Drive and Gabriel Drive will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20, for crews to repair a collapsed sewer main. The intersection will remain closed until project completion.

There will be alternating lane closures on La. 27 at Ellender Bridge from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Friday, March 31, for maintenance.

There will be intermittent lane closures on La. 27 from Carlyss to Sulphur beginning Monday, March 20, for road work. The project is expected to be completed in September 2018.

CALCASIEU PARISH (Moss Bluff):

There will be alternating lane closures on U.S. 171 at North Perkins Ferry Road in both directions beginning Friday, Oct. 28. North Perkins Ferry Road's northbound traffic entering onto U.S. 171 will be required to turn right (only) at U.S. 171 and left turn movements from North Perkins Ferry Road onto U.S. 171 will not be allowed. The closures are necessary to upgrade the intersection.

The intersection of Long Drive and You Winn Road will be closed beginning 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29, for cross drain replacement.

CALCASIEU PARISH (Westlake): There will be alternating lane closures on I-10 south frontage road between La. 378 (Sampson Street) and Mike Hooks Road from 9 p.m. - 4 a.m. beginning Wednesday, March 29 until Friday, March 31. This closure is necessary for work performed by Primores.

CALCASIEU PARISH (Vinton): There will be intermittent lane closures on La. 108 between I-10 and La. 27 beginning Monday, March 13, 2017, until June 2018, for road work.

CALCASIEU PARISH:

Mark Lebleu Road west of Claude Hebert will be closed from 6:45 a.m. - 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 28 until Thursday, March 30, for cross drain culvert replacement.

The northbound right lane of U.S. 171 will be closed at the following locations on Monday, April 3, for bridge inspections:

Southern Pacific, 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

English Bayou, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Calcasieu River, 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The southbound right lane of U.S. 171 will be closed at the following locations on Tuesday, April 4, fo bridge inspections:

Calcasieu River, 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

English Bayou, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Southern Pacific, 1:30 p.m. - 4 p.m.

There will be alternating lane closures on La. 3092 (Gauthier Road) between Lake Street and Common Street from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 3 until Thursday, April 6, for road improvements.

There will be alternating lane closures on La. 109 between Mazilly Road and Smith Cut-off Road from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 3 until Wednesday, April 22, for maintenance.

VERNON PARISH (Leesville):

East Fertitta Boulevard between La. 171 north and La. 171 south, will be closed until further notice for road construction. Please find an alternate route for this area. For any questions, please call Leesville City Hall at 337-239-2444.

La. 111 at the Kansas City Southern railroad track crossing will be closed from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 and Wednesday, April 5, for maintenance.

La. 392 at the Kansas City Southern railroad track crossing will be closed from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7, for maintenance.

