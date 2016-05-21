DeQuincy residents celebrate their seniors citizens

DeQuincy residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the 4th annual Senior Day and show their support and love for seniors by walking and raising money.

The event was hosted L.O.V.E. Community Mission -- with L.O.V.E. being an acronym for Loving Our Very own Elderly/Disabled of DeQuincy.

"Our main focus is to care for the elderly. To love them and let them know they are not alone in their old ages. So it takes all the churches of DeQuincy to work together and make one big event happen," Pastor Marvin Durgan, an advisor for the L.O.V.E. Community Mission organization.

The organization was created after locals realized there was a need -- as DeQuincy does not have a senior center.

