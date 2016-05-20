Cameron LNG project recruitment

The West Cameron Port, Harbor and Terminal District will host a recruiter from the Construction Contractor of the Cameron LNG project from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the port offices located at 180 Henry Street in Cameron.

The recruiter from the company will be on hand to discuss employment possibilities at the Cameron LNG facility in Cameron Parish.

Cameron Parish residents seeking temporary construction related jobs should attend, said Clair Hebert Marceaux, port director spokesperson. Candidates should bring a current resumé with related certifications, dress appropriately and be ready for an interview.

For more information, call Clair Hebert Marceaux at 337-739-1098 or send an email, HERE.

