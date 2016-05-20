Lake Charles woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from employer

A 33-year-old Lake Charles woman has plead guilty to stealing more than $200,000 from her employer.

Melissa D. Crookshank pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Patricia Minaldi to one count of wire fraud, United States Attorney Stephanie A. Finley said.

Crookshank stole $235,155.78 from her Hackberry employer between 2009 and January 2015 . During her time as a bookkepper for the company, Crookshank issued checks to herself without authorization and deposited them into her own bank accounts for personal use.

Crookshank faces 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and restitution, Finley said. A sentencing date has been set for August 25, 2016.

