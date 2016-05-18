Free child safety seat check set for Friday in Leesville

Louisiana State Police Troop E Troopers will be conducting a child passenger safety seat check in Leesville.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 20, at Alford Motors located at 3060 Colony Boulevard.

The public is invited to take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of their child.

The event will take place regardless of weather conditions.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat 'Inspection Station.' Troop E Troopers/technicians are also available seven days a week to inspect car seats. To make an appointment, call 318-769-9872 or 318-769-9577.

