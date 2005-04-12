Throughout our lifetime we journey many roads. Along the way, we celebrate hundreds of milestones – anniversaries, births, graduation, the milestones go on and on. Some are more important than others. But all are worth remembering. MB Rich Jewelry invites you to commemorate each milestone for you and your loved ones with a gift from their exquisite collection of fine jewelry and watches. Nothing ordinary for this milestone. MB Rich Jewelry features only the finest quality stones with unique styling and original designs.

“Every time I wear the pearls my grandmother gave me at graduation I remember her face, so proud, so full of love. My graduation picture is somewhere in a box, long forgotten, but those pearls remind me of that milestone and my grandmother’s love.”

Make this special occasion a milestone with a gift from MB Rich Jewelry. A gift from MB Rich Jewelry will mark your special occasion as a milestone to be remembered and treasured forever.

Celebrating its 20 year milestone in the Lake Area -- MB Rich Jewelry – located at 615 W. Prien Lake Road across from the mall in Magnolia Plaza.

MB Rich Jewelry – proud to be a part of each milestone.