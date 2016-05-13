Lake Charles Charter Academy gets recognized for its innovative - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles Charter Academy gets recognized for its innovative learning in the classroom

Jacques Rodrigue, son of the late George Rodrigue, read one of his father's children's books and led students in a 'Blue Dog' themed art activity.

The organization, 'Louisiana AA+ Schools," which is committed to preserving the arts in education, recognized Lake Charles Charter Academy for demonstrating the importance of the arts to its students.

Jacques Rodrigue, Executive Director for the Louisiana AA+ Network, says the arts are critical to a student's education.

“These schools have been chosen through a competitive application process by demonstrating their commitment to innovative learning and the importance of the arts in every classroom,” Rodrigue said. "They join a nationwide network of 16 schools across the state of Louisiana and over 130 schools nationwide that are focused on whole school research-based transformation through the arts.”

Jacques Rodrigue, son of the late George Rodrigue, read one of his father's children’s books and led students in a 'Blue Dog' themed art activity.

LAA+ is the first whole school arts-integrated reform initiative of its kind to enter Louisiana. The LAA+ network provides teachers with the essentials to think more creatively about how students can apply learning to the real world, and how they can present curricula to students in ways they learn best.

