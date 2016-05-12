DHH announces medicaid expansion program in Southwest Louisiana

DHH held a news conference about the medicaid expansion program at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 12 at the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services in Lake Charles.

In January, Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order to begin the process of expanding Medicaid to approximately 375,000 Louisiana residents who do not qualify for Medicaid coverage but cannot afford insurance on the open market.

By receiving Medicaid coverage through the expansion, these Louisiana residents will be able to get regular preventive and primary care that best promotes health and wellness, said Randy Hayden, spokesperson for DHH.

Enrollment begins June 1 and coverage begins July 1. Below are the sign up locations around Southwest Louisiana:

Allen Parish

Allen Parish Council on Aging, 602 East 5th Avenue, Oakdale, 318-335-3195

Allen Behavioral Health Clinic, 402 Industrial Drive, Oberlin, 337-639-3001

Allen Parish Hospital, 108 6th Avenue, Kinder, 337-738-2527

Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish Health Unit, 216 Evangeline Street, DeRidder, 337-463-4486

Beauregard/Vernon Crisis Pregnancy Center, 420 McMahon, DeRidder, 337-460-9500

Calcasieu Parish

Calcasieu Parish Health Unit, 3236 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, 337-478-6020

Calcasieu Council on Aging, 3950 Highway 14, Lake Charles, 337-474-2583

Christus St. Patrick Hospital, 524 South Ryan Street, Lake Charles, 337-491-7796

Lake Area Medical Center, 4200 Nelson Road, Lake Charles, 337-474-6370

Lake Charles Behavioral Health Clinic, 4105 Kirkman Road, Lake Charles, 337-475-8022

Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, 1701 Oak Park Boulevard, Lake Charles, 337-494-3123

Moss Memorial Health Clinic, 1000 Walters Street, Lake Charles, 337-480-8100

Lake Charles Memorial Business Office, 3050 Aster Street, Lake Charles, 337-494-6458

Mossville Truth Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, 1400 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles, 337-721-8100

Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Service, 2000 Opelousas Street, Lake Charles, 337-439-9983

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, 701 East Cypress Street, Sulphur, 337-527-7034

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital (Satellite Office), 1200 Stelly Lane, Sulphur, 337-528-4714

Southwest Louisiana AHEC, 196 Williamsburg Street, Lake Charles, 337-478-4822

Jefferson Davis Parish

Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit, 403 Baker Street, Jennings, 337-824-8784

Jennings American Legion Hospital, 1634 Elton Road, Jennings, 337-616-7000



For more information on eligibility and enrollment options, visit the state website at Healthy.LA.gov.

