DHH announces medicaid expansion program in Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

DHH announces medicaid expansion program in Southwest Louisiana

Medicaid (Source: Google) Medicaid (Source: Google)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

DHH held a news conference about the medicaid expansion program at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 12 at the Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Services in Lake Charles.

In January, Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order to begin the process of expanding Medicaid to approximately 375,000 Louisiana residents who do not qualify for Medicaid coverage but cannot afford insurance on the open market.

By receiving Medicaid coverage through the expansion, these Louisiana residents will be able to get regular preventive and primary care that best promotes health and wellness, said Randy Hayden, spokesperson for DHH.

Enrollment begins June 1 and coverage begins July 1. Below are the sign up locations around Southwest Louisiana:

Allen Parish

  • Allen Parish Council on Aging, 602 East 5th Avenue, Oakdale, 318-335-3195
  • Allen Behavioral Health Clinic, 402 Industrial Drive, Oberlin, 337-639-3001
  • Allen Parish Hospital, 108 6th Avenue, Kinder, 337-738-2527

Beauregard Parish

  • Beauregard Parish Health Unit, 216 Evangeline Street, DeRidder, 337-463-4486
  • Beauregard/Vernon Crisis Pregnancy Center, 420 McMahon, DeRidder, 337-460-9500

Calcasieu Parish

  • Calcasieu Parish Health Unit, 3236 Kirkman Street, Lake Charles, 337-478-6020
  • Calcasieu Council on Aging, 3950 Highway 14, Lake Charles, 337-474-2583
  • Christus St. Patrick Hospital, 524 South Ryan Street, Lake Charles, 337-491-7796
  • Lake Area Medical Center, 4200 Nelson Road, Lake Charles, 337-474-6370
  • Lake Charles Behavioral Health Clinic, 4105 Kirkman Road, Lake Charles, 337-475-8022
  • Lake Charles Memorial Hospital, 1701 Oak Park Boulevard, Lake Charles, 337-494-3123
  • Moss Memorial Health Clinic, 1000 Walters Street, Lake Charles, 337-480-8100
  • Lake Charles Memorial Business Office, 3050 Aster Street, Lake Charles, 337-494-6458
  • Mossville Truth Tabernacle Pentecostal Church, 1400 Gerstner Memorial Drive, Lake Charles, 337-721-8100
  • Southwest Louisiana Center for Health Service, 2000 Opelousas Street, Lake Charles, 337-439-9983
  • West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital, 701 East Cypress Street, Sulphur, 337-527-7034
  • West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital (Satellite Office), 1200 Stelly Lane, Sulphur, 337-528-4714
  • Southwest Louisiana AHEC, 196 Williamsburg Street, Lake Charles, 337-478-4822

Jefferson Davis Parish

  • Jefferson Davis Parish Health Unit, 403 Baker Street, Jennings, 337-824-8784
  • Jennings American Legion Hospital, 1634 Elton Road, Jennings, 337-616-7000


For more information on eligibility and enrollment options, visit the state website at Healthy.LA.gov.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Tuesday

    Jeff Davis Parish schools closed Tuesday

    Monday, January 15 2018 2:33 PM EST2018-01-15 19:33:30 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    All Jeff Davis Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of wintry conditions that could leave roads iced over. School board officials made the announcement Monday afternoon. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    All Jeff Davis Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday due to the threat of wintry conditions that could leave roads iced over. School board officials made the announcement Monday afternoon. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>

  • Winter weather could cause problems Tuesday for SW Louisiana

    Winter weather could cause problems Tuesday for SW Louisiana

    Winter weather could cause problems Tuesday for SW Louisiana

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:58 PM EST2018-01-15 17:58:02 GMT
    Tuesday ForecastTuesday Forecast

    The likelihood of any precipitation that falls freezing on contact will increase through the day with temperatures below 32 in spots by afternoon, heading down into lower 20s by early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    The likelihood of any precipitation that falls freezing on contact will increase through the day with temperatures below 32 in spots by afternoon, heading down into lower 20s by early Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE: MLK parade rolls through Lake Charles at 11 a.m.

    WATCH LIVE: MLK parade rolls through Lake Charles at 11 a.m.

    Monday, January 15 2018 11:53 AM EST2018-01-15 16:53:22 GMT
    (Source: KZWA)(Source: KZWA)

    The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will roll through the streets of Lake Charles at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the Civic Center, travel east on Broad Street to Enterprise Boulevard, where it will turn north and travel to Mill Street, where it will turn south on Lakeshore Drive and return to the Civic Center. KPLC and FOX129 will livestream the parade. Click HERE to watch. The parade is part of Lake Charles' Martin Luther King. Jr. Festival, which began Friday. The Family Fun ...

    More >>

    The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will roll through the streets of Lake Charles at 11 a.m. The parade will begin at the Civic Center, travel east on Broad Street to Enterprise Boulevard, where it will turn north and travel to Mill Street, where it will turn south on Lakeshore Drive and return to the Civic Center. KPLC and FOX129 will livestream the parade. Click HERE to watch. The parade is part of Lake Charles' Martin Luther King. Jr. Festival, which began Friday. The Family Fun ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly