Calcasieu Area Council honors Lake Area Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts at annual banquet

The Lake Area's top Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts were honored Tuesday night by the Calcasieu Area Council.

The Calcasieu Area Council honored it's 2015 Eagle Scouts and Arrow of Light Webelos at its annual banquet.

The group also honored Mark McMurry and Clive Choat with the prestigious Silver Beaver Award.

KPLC's John Bridges was also honored with the NESA Outstanding Eagle Scout award.

