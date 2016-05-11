Gifted students from several local schools gathered to dress as historical figures on Tuesday night at R.W. Vincent Elementary Cafeteria.

The 'Inspire Me to Greatness' Wax Museum event was presented by Mrs. Korman's 3rd and 4th Grade SPARK Classes.

Students dressed as the person they have been studying throughout the year and pretended to be made of wax.

When someone touched their button, they came to life and pretended to be their person.

