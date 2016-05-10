St. Louis celebrates fifth girls state tennis title

St. Louis continued their proud tradition for girls tennis this season, as the Saints hoisted up the fifth state championship in school history.

"We give a lot of the credit to Coach Piper, almost all of it," said SLC senior Maddie McClain. "He's a great coach and all year he pushes us. He's our number one fan."

"The group of girls we had were great and it was definitely all of us motivating each other to go out an do our best," St. louis senior Julianna Cain said. "I think that made a huge difference."

It was an all St. Louis Catholic finals in the doubles championship round, led by the dynamic duo of Maggie Kuehn and KK Burguires, the Saints were able to capture the doubles championship as well as the Division III state title for the first time since 2008.

"The team this year was definitely challenging considering all the girls on the regional team were very skilled," admitted McClain. "Getting to practice with everyone led to the championship."

Despite the up-coming graduation of a few seniors, the Saints' future is bright, led by freshman Elise Borque who won two singles matches before falling in the quarterfinals.

"Starting off like that, really sets the tone for next year coming back strong even though we're losing some of our girls," Bourque said. "I still think we have a solid team."

For the seniors, the realization of a state title will last a lifetime.

"It was definitely sad. It was a mixture of sad, happy and exciting," McClain admitted. "Although it was my last match, we came out on top and that's all that we looked forward to for the last four years."

