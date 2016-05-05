Thursday is National Day of Prayer

Various events have been announced in observance of National Day of Prayer in Southwest Louisiana.

Events are as follows:

Cameron Parish: 10:30 a.m. at Cameron Parish Educational Center.

Ragley and Longville: 11 a.m. at Ragley Historical Pavilion.

Lake Charles: Kevin Sorbo from the movie 'God's Not Dead' will speak at 11:30 a.m at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Kinder: 12 p.m. at Lambert Park.

For more information on events across the nation, visit http://nationaldayofprayer.org/.

