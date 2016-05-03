Today is Teacher Appreciation Day!

We all have memories of our favorite teacher in school.

Tell us about the teacher that changed your life on our Facebook page.

. You can share:

A picture of yourself with your favorite teacher, past or present.

A picture of your child with his or her teacher.

A picture of yourself holding a piece of paper with a simple message saying 'Thank You' to a teacher and why you’re thanking him or her.

Or use the hashtag #ThankATeacher when sharing on social media.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.