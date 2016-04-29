City of Lake Charles announces Downtown at Sundown lineup

The City of Lake Charles has announced this year's lineup for Downtown at Sundown.

The 'street-fair' format will feature a variety of music and entertainment as well as food and beverage, table top galleries, merchandise vendors and activities for kids.

Admission is free, and all events will be held from 5:30-9 p.m., every Friday, beginning on May 13 at downtown Ryan Street.

Here is the following entertainment lineup:

May 13: Mickey Smith, Grammy finalist on Saxophone opening for two-time GRAMMY winner Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

May 20: Barbe Show Choir opening for Grammy winner Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys

May 27: Jazz in the Arts opening for Cold Sweat

June 3: City Heat

In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will be held inside the Lake Charles Civic Center. The public is invited to bring lawn chairs but no pets allowed. Outside beverages will be permitted on site.

Street parking and vehicle traffic will not be allowed from 2-10 p.m. on performance days.

For more information, call the City of Lake Charles at 337-491-9159 or visit their website.

