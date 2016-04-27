Holocaust survivor to speak at McNeese April 28

Holocaust survivor Eva Kor will speak at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Bulber Auditorium on the McNeese campus.

Kor will speak about her story of survival at one of the most notorious concentration camps.

In her book "Surviving the Angel of Death: The Story of a Mengele Twin in Auschwitz” , she describes how she kept hope while in Auschwitz and found forgiveness for the atrocities she endured.

For more info, call (337)436-4025 or email literacy@jllc.net.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.