Copy-Skywriter honors late musician, Prince, over City of New Orleans

Two days after news broke that world-renowned musician Prince passed away, a skywriter honored the late musician over the City of New Orleans.

Saturday evening, the skywriter wrote Prince's name over the crowd at Jazz Fest followed by '1999'.

The skywriter followed up with a peace sign, a heart and a smiley face, indicating peace, love and happiness.

At one point the skywriter also wrote Prince's famous symbol.

?Copyright 2016 WVUE. All rights reserved.