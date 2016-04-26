Skywriter honors late musician, Prince, over City of New Orleans - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Copy-Skywriter honors late musician, Prince, over City of New Orleans

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Two days after news broke that world-renowned musician Prince passed away, a skywriter honored the late musician over the City of New Orleans. 

Saturday evening, the skywriter wrote Prince's name over the crowd at Jazz Fest followed by '1999'. 

The skywriter followed up with a peace sign, a heart and a smiley face, indicating peace, love and happiness. 

At one point the skywriter also wrote Prince's famous symbol. 

