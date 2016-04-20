Buckle up in your truck - or van, or car

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on pickup truck and all other drivers who aren't wearing their seatbelts.

During the “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign, April 24-30, the sheriff's office will increase seatbelt checkpoints to make sure drivers of pickups, as well as all other vehicles, are using their seatbelts.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, pickup truck drivers and their passengers have the lowest seatbelt usage rate in the state. In addition, pickup trucks comprise 25 percent of the vehicles on the road and they are two times more likely than cars to rollover in fatal crashes. Pickup drivers in the state also have a significantly higher rate of unrestrained driver fatalities over cars and vans.

“Unfortunately, we sometimes see the deadly results that come from drivers and passengers refusing to wear their seatbelts. Wearing a seatbelt is one of the most important steps that could save your life in a crash. Our job is to stop those who are not buckled up, and keep them from becoming a statistic,” said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

The campaign is funded by a LHSC grant.

