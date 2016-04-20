Buckle up in your truck - or van, or car - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Buckle up in your truck - or van, or car

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on pickup truck and all other drivers who aren't wearing their seatbelts.

During the “Buckle Up In Your Truck” campaign, April 24-30, the sheriff's office will increase seatbelt checkpoints to make sure drivers of pickups, as well as all other vehicles, are using their seatbelts.

According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, pickup truck drivers and their passengers have the lowest seatbelt usage rate in the state. In addition, pickup trucks comprise 25 percent of the vehicles on the road and they are two times more likely than cars to rollover in fatal crashes. Pickup drivers in the state also have a significantly higher rate of unrestrained driver fatalities over cars and vans. 

“Unfortunately, we sometimes see the deadly results that come from drivers and passengers refusing to wear their seatbelts. Wearing a seatbelt is one of the most important steps that could save your life in a crash. Our job is to stop those who are not buckled up, and keep them from becoming a statistic,” said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

The campaign is funded by a LHSC grant.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:54:58 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:00:21 GMT
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>

  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:53:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly