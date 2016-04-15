Lake Charles man arrested on failure to register as sex offender charge

A Lake Charles man is accused of failing to register as a sex offender for the second time, authorities said.

John Charles White, 33, failed to complete his annual sex offender registration as required by Louisiana law, said Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

On February 21, 2016, deputies attempted to locate White at his listed address on Von Blond Drive, Lake Charles, La., Kraus said. They were unable to locate White but did make contact with his roommate. The roommate told detectives that White has not been seen in over two weeks and his whereabouts unknown.

Judge David Ritchie placed a $50,000 bond on the arrest warrant for White, said Kraus. On March 8, 2016, White was located and arrested on the active warrant.

White was previously convicted in November 2015 for failure to register/notify as a sex offender, 1st conviction. White’s original conviction in 2007 was for carnal knowledge of a Juvenile.

He is required to register as a sex offender until the year 2024.

