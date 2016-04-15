DeRidder man accused of having sex with juvenile

A 34-year-old DeRidder man has been accused of having sexual contact with a juvenile, authorities said.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Office Chief Sam Craft, said Bobby Hayward McMurtury, II, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and two counts of first-degree rape.

On March 2016, deputies responded to allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct with a child, Craft said. During the investigation, deputies learned McMurtury was incarcerated in Beauregard Parish on unrelated charges. In an interview conducted by deputies, McMurtury admitted to the sexual contact with the victim, Craft said.

McMurtury remains in the Vernon Parish jail.

His bond was set at $450,000.

