39-year-old convicted sex offender arrested after using social media

A convicted sex offender in Elton was arrested after setting up and using social media, authorities said.

Christopher Dwight Savant, 39, was arrested on warrant after deputies discovered he had accessed several social networking sites from his personal cell phone, said Cmdr. Chris Ivey with the Jefferson Davis Sheriff's Office.

Savant was booked into parish jail on no bond.

