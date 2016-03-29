SWLA VOAD opens disaster recovery station in Merryville

A volunteer organization is working to help flood victims come home by offering assistance to flood victims across Calcasieu Parish.

Southwest Louisiana Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) has been set up in Vinton. Beginning Tuesday, the group also set up a station in Merryville.

One of its main objectives is to make sure flood victims know they have more options for help.

Many Merryville residents evacuated their homes after the flood.

More than two weeks later, their homes are still empty. Some residents have come back to remove wet furniture and open windows to dry out.



"What Southwest Louisiana VOAD does is we help clients individually to help their unmet needs, which could include a wide variety of items including, construction, household appliances, furniture, food and just general household items," said Wendy Primeaux, a VOAD volunteer.

The last time this organization was put in action was right after Hurricane Rita.

Primeaux said many of the needs from this disaster are similar to those of Rita.



"The main need is housing," she said.

Another one of VOAD's main goals is to answer any questions flood victims may have about getting the help they need, especially when it comes to housing.

"How do they go about replacing the structure they had, if they did not have insurance? Or if they do not receive assistance from other agencies," Primeaux explained.

There are specific qualifications disaster victims must meet in order to receive assistance but volunteers encourage every victim to come in to see what they are eligible for.

"Everybody can come in and apply but it is by a case-by-case basis. Once the case workers determine that, then we move forward in the next step to see if you're eligible for benefits," she said.

SWLA VOAD will be stationed at 1023 La. 110 West in Merryville again on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Next week, they will be set up at the Merryville Branch Library located at 1007 La. 110 in Merryville. They will be there on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

