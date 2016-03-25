Jeff Davis Parish ballot - April 9 election

Here is the Jeff Davis Parish ballot for the April 9, 2016, municipal/special primary election. Early voting runs begins March 26 and continues through April 2, excluding Easter Sunday, March 27. Early voting can be done at 302 N. Cutting Ave. in Jennings.

All ballot information is from the Secretary of State's website. Click HERE for voting locations.

City of Jennings Proposition (Sales Tax)

Shall the City of Jennings, Louisiana (the "City"), pursuant to La. R.S. 47:338.1, et seq., be authorized to levy and collect within the City a tax of one-half percent (1/2%) ("Tax"), with annual Tax collections estimated to be $1,200,000, upon sale at retail, use, lease or rental, consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and sale of services as defined in La. R.S. 47:301, et seq., for a period of twenty (20) years beginning July 1, 2016, with Tax proceeds dedicated to funding the City's payroll, operational, maintenance, debt service and capital needs, including fire and police salaries, streets and lighting, garbage, sewers and sanitation, public buildings and facilities, parks, and including all other salaries and benefits of City personnel?

City of Jennings Proposition No. 1 (Millage Continuation)

Shall the City of Jennings, State of Louisiana (the "City") continue to levy a special tax of 4.01 mills on all property subject to taxation within the City for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2016 and ending with the year 2025, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $233,377 for one entire year, for the purpose of support, maintenance and upkeep of the Carnegie Public Library within the City?

City of Jennings Proposition No. 2 (Millage Continuation)

Shall the City of Jennings, State of Louisiana (the "City") continue to levy a special tax of 8.96 mills on all property subject to taxation within the City for a period of ten (10) years beginning with the year 2017 and ending with the year 2026, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $521,460 for one entire year, for the purpose of improving and maintaining public streets, parks and bridges within the City?

Gravity Drainage District No. 6 Proposition (Millage Continuation)

Shall Gravity Drainage District No. 6 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, continue to levy and collect a tax of 5.73 mills on all property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2016, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $114,826 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining, constructing and improving drainage works within the District, title to which shall be in the public?

School District No. 8 Proposition (Bond)

Shall School District No. 8 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), incur debt and issue bonds to the amount of not exceeding $4,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate or rates not exceeding 8% per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds, including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District and will be payable from ad valorem taxes to be levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with an estimated increase of six and ten hundredths mills (6.10) to be levied in the first year of issue above the 4.90 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.