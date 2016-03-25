Cameron Parish ballot - April 9 election - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Cameron Parish ballot - April 9 election

Here is the Cameron Parish ballot for the April 9, 2016, municipal/special primary election. Early voting runs begins March 26 and continues through April 2, excluding Easter Sunday, March 27. Early voting can be done at the Cameron West Annex at 148 Smith Circle in Cameron.

All ballot information is from the Secretary of State's website. Click HERE for voting locations.

Ambulance Service District No. 2 Proposition (Millage Renewal)

  • Shall Ambulance Service District No. 2 of Cameron Parish, Louisiana, continue to levy and collect for a period of ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2017, a tax of fourteen (14.00) mills on the dollar of all property subject to taxation in the District with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $2,211,411 for one entire year, for the purpose of providing ambulance service within and for the District?

Gravity Drainage District No. 5 Proposition (Maintenance Millage Continuation)

  • Shall Gravity Drainage District No. 5 of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy a tax of 6.21 mills on all property subject to taxation in said District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2017 and ending with the year 2026, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $203,303 for one entire year, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining said District's drainage systems constituting works of public improvement, title to which shall be in the public, said tax to represent a sixty-eight hundredths (0.68) mill increase over the 5.53 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2016 pursuant to an election held on May 5, 2007, such increase having been effective beginning in 2012 due to reappraisal?

Hackberry Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition (Bond)

  • Shall Hackberry Fire Protection District No. 1, Cameron Parish, Louisiana, incur debt and issue bonds in an amount not exceeding $1,000,000 for a period not to exceed ten (10) years from the date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding five (5%) percent per annum, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing and improving, buildings, machinery and equipment, including both real and personal property, and purchasing fire trucks and other fire fighting equipment to be used in giving fire protection to the property within the District, title to which shall be in the public, which said bonds shall be retired with, paid from and secured by ad valorem taxes on all taxable property within the limits of Hackberry Fire Protection District No. 1, Cameron Parish, Louisiana, sufficient in rate and amount to pay said bonds in principal and interest, with the estimated millage rate to be 3.18 mills in the first year of issue?

Parishwide Proposition No. 1 (Tax Continuation)

  • Shall the Parish School Board of the Parish of Cameron, State of Louisiana, be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 10.50 mills on all property subject to taxation in Cameron Parish, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2017 and ending with the year 2026, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $2,636,432 for one entire year, for the purpose of providing additional support to the maintenance, improvement and operations of the public elementary and secondary school system in Cameron Parish, said tax to represent a fifty hundredths (0.50) mill increase over the 10 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2016 pursuant to an election held on March 31, 2007, such increase having been effective beginning in 2014 due to reappraisal?

Parishwide Proposition No. 2

