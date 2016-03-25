Calcasieu Parish ballot - April 9 election

Here is the Calcasieu Parish ballot for the April 9, 2016, municipal/special primary election. Early voting runs begins March 26 and continues through April 2, excluding Easter Sunday, March 27. Early voting can be done at the parish courthouse (1000 Ryan Street, Lake Charles), the West Cal Business Center (500A N. Huntington St., Sulphur) and the Moss Bluff Library (261 Parish Road).

All ballot information is from the Secretary of State's website. Click HERE for voting locations.

National Hurricane Museum and Science Center Parishwide Proposition (Tax)

Shall the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury be authorized to levy and collect an ad valorem tax of 1.5 mills on all assessable property within Calcasieu Parish for ten (10) years, with collections from levy of the tax estimated to be $2,591,737 for one entire year ("Tax"), to be levied upon availability of Capital Outlay grant funds from the State of Louisiana, and to fund the Tax into debt for acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of the National Hurricane Museum & Science Center, Inc., and for maintenance and operation of all Qualifying Calcasieu Parish Museums; and in a cooperative endeavor agreement to assign avails of the Tax to the Calcasieu Parish Public Trust Authority for funding the Tax into debt for acquisition, construction, operation and maintenance of the National Hurricane Museum & Science Center, Inc., and for financing maintenance and operation of all Qualifying Museums situated in Calcasieu Parish?

Vinton Harbor and Terminal District Proposition (Millage)

Shall Vinton Harbor and Terminal District, State of Louisiana, levy and collect a tax of 7 mills in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, for a period of ten (10) years beginning in 2016, and with the ability to fund said tax into debt, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $361,256 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintenance, operating and improvement of the facilities owned or used by the District, title to which shall be in the public?

Ward One Fire Protection District Number One Proposition

Shall Ward One Fire Protection District Number One of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, (the "District"), be authorized to renew, levy and collect a tax of five and five-hundredths (5.05) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with and including the year 2017, with collections from the renewed levy estimated to be $375,866.00 for one entire year, for the purposes of maintaining and operating the District's fire protection facilities and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service, and for the purpose of paying the cost of purchasing, improving or constructing fire protection facilities of the District constituting works of permanent public improvement, title to which shall be in the public?

Waterworks District No. Fourteen of Ward Five Proposition (Millage Continuation)

Shall Waterworks District No. Fourteen of Ward Five of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana ("District"), continue to levy and collect a tax of 15.98 mills for a period not to exceed ten (10) years beginning in 2017, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $484,303 for one entire year, for the purpose of maintaining and operating the District's waterworks system, equipment and facilities, including both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District, title to which shall be in the public, said tax to represent a ninety-eight hundredths (0.98) mill increase over the 15 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2016 pursuant to an election held on November 7, 2006, such increase due to reappraisal?

Waterworks District No. Two of Ward Four Proposition (Tax)

Shall Waterworks District No. Two of Ward Four of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana (the "District") be authorized to levy and collect a special 6.38-mill tax on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with January 1, 2016 and ending December 31, 2025, with collections from the levy estimated to be $430,242 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating waterworks facilities, including the purchase of water, within said District?

