Allen Parish ballot - April 9 election

Here is the Allen Parish ballot for the April 9, 2016, municipal/special primary election. Early voting runs begins March 26 and continues through April 2, excluding Easter Sunday, March 27. Early voting can be done at 105 N. Fifth Street in Oberlin.

All ballot information is from the Secretary of State's website. Click HERE for voting locations.

School District Ward One - 5.76 Mills - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall School District Ward One of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of five and seventy-six hundredths (5.76) mills on all the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $60,480 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2016 and ending with the year 2025, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining school facilities in and for said District, said millage to represent a forty-seven hundredths of a mill (.47) increase over the 5.29 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2015 pursuant to an election held on January 21, 2006?

School District No. 1 - 23.35 Mills - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall School District No. 1 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of twenty-three and thirty-five hundredths (23.35) mills on all the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $58,375 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2017 and ending with the year 2026, for the purpose of providing additional support to the public schools of said District, including the acquisition, construction and/or maintenance and operation of such facilities, said millage to represent a thirty-two hundredths of a mill (.32) increase over the 23.03 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2016 pursuant to an election held on July 16, 2005?

School District No. 25 Prop. No. 1 - 5.51 Mills - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall School District No. 25 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of five and fifty-one hundredths (5.51) mills on all the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $148,770 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2016 and ending with the year 2025, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining school facilities in and for said District, said millage to represent a thirty-five hundredths of a mill (.35) increase over the 5.16 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2015 pursuant to an election held on July 16, 2005?

School District No. 25 Prop. No. 2 - 7.38 Mills - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall School District No. 25 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of seven and thirty-eight hundredths (7.38) mills on all the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $201,105 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2017 and ending with the year 2026, for the purpose of providing additional support to the public schools of said District, including the acquisition, construction and/or maintenance and operation of such facilities, said millage to represent a seventeen hundredths of a mill (.17) increase over the 7.21 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2016 pursuant to an election held on July 16, 2005?

School District No. 5 - 7.62 Mills - SB - 10 Yrs.

Shall School District No. 5 of the Parish of Allen, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of seven and sixty-two hundredths (7.62) mills on all the property subject to taxation within said District (an estimated $208,788 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2016 and ending with the year 2025, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating and maintaining school facilities in and for the District?

Town of Oberlin - 13 Mills - M&BOA - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Town of Oberlin, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), levy a special tax of thirteen (13) mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Town (an estimated $79,950 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2016 and ending with the year 2025, with sixty percent (60%) of the proceeds to be used for constructing, improving, maintaining, repairing and resurfacing public streets in the Town, including acquiring, maintaining and operating equipment therefor and forty percent (40%) of the proceeds to be used for improving, maintaining, operating and supporting the waterworks system and the sewage collection and disposal system of the Town?

City of Oakdale - 5.52 Mills - Mayor & CC - 10 Yrs.

Shall the City of Oakdale, State of Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to continue to levy a five and fifty-two hundredths (5.52) mills tax (the estimated amount reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of the tax for one entire year being $106,150) on all the property subject to taxation in the City, for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2017 and ending with the year 2026, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities in the City, including the purchase of fire trucks and equipment therefor?

