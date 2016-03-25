Voting location changes for some residents in Calcasieu Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Voting location changes for some residents in Calcasieu Parish

Voting location changes for some residents in Calcasieu Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
Calasieu Parish Police Jury (Source: KPLC) Calasieu Parish Police Jury (Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is moving a pair of voting locations for the upcoming April 9, 2016 election.

Precinct 601 voters will be temporarily moved from DeQuincy City Hall to DeQuincy High School. The reason for the move is the DeQuincy Railroad Festival, which will block access to City Hall that day.

The Police Jury also made a permanent move for Precinct 304 voters. Voters in that precinct who usually vote at the Calcasieu Parish Multi-Purpose Center located at 2001 Moeling Street in Lake Charles, will now cast their ballots at the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex located at 2000 Moeling Street.

The police jury said the former location has less parking and reduced space inside due to renovations.

The April 9 election is a municipal election with five measures on the ballot. For more information, click HERE.

