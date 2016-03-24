Two parish polling places moving in time for April 9 election

A couple of polling places are being relocated just in time for the April 9 election.

Precinct 304 will make a permanent move to the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Annex, 200 Moeling St., Lake Charles. This location has more room for voting machines.

Precinct 601 will make a temporary move from DeQuincy City Hall to DeQuincy High School, 207 North Overton. The move is being made because of the DeQuincy Railroad Festival.

To find out what's on your ballot, click HERE.

