SLIDESHOW: Easter events around the Lake Area

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: KPLC Viewers) (Source: KPLC Viewers)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

It's Easter weekend in Southwest Louisiana and it wouldn't be complete without egg hunts and lots of other Easter related events.

Also, check out this 'Hip Hop Bunny' with the kids at a community Easter egg hunt at Grace and Medora park.

If you want to send in your pictures, email them to newmedia@kplctv.com.

