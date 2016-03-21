Starks High School classes resume

Following a week of closure, Starks High School has re-opened and classes are back in session. While many students and teachers were affected from the flood, the school itself was not. Fortunately, the water did not reach the school building.

Classes started back Monday, March 21, but the Calcasieu Parish School Board is going to work with students, faculty, and staff who were affected from the flood. Attendance and uniforms will not be strictly enforced. Monday, 50 - 60 students were absent.

The computer lab is also open this week from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for flooding victims in the area who need internet to apply for assistance.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.