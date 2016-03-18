South Lake Charles SkyCam

In a region swept up by unparalleled industrial expansion, the Port of Lake Charles serves as an economic engine to Southwest Louisiana. The Calcasieu Ship Channel is vital to area industry and is rapidly becoming one of America’s energy corridors.

Roughly 200 square miles of the Port District house facilities that produce 7.5 percent of the nation’s daily petroleum products consumption. With the deepwater navigation channel, cargo handling capabilities, three class 1 railroad companies and a short line railroad, Interstate highway systems and access to barge traffic connections, the Port was ranked by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the 11th-busiest port district in the U.S., based on cargo tonnage.

The Port of Lake Charles is governed by a seven-member board of commissioners and comprises two marine terminals and over 5,000 acres of property zoned for industrial use, including an industrial park. For more information, call 337-439-3661 or visit www.portlc.com.