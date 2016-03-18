Qualified homeowners can prevent their property taxes from going - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Qualified homeowners can prevent their property taxes from going up

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Tax Assessor's Office will host several community sign-up events about the Special Assessment Level (SAL) freeze.

To qualify for the SAL freeze, you must be 65 or older and have a household adjusted gross income of less than $71,491. There are also other SAL freezes available for veterans with a service-connected disabilities who have a household adjusted gross income of less than $71,491.

Homeowners who qualify and have signed up for the SAL freeze, will not be subject to future homestead value increases, barring any major construction.

To see if you qualify and to sign up, residents can stop by the tax assessor's office at 1011 Lakeshore Dr., no. 101, in Lake Charles, or 1525 Cypress St. in Sulphur.

Make sure to bring your latest income tax return, along with proof of age or proof of disability.

The following sign-up opportunities are available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Wednesday, April 13: DeQuincy City Hall
  • Wednesday, April 20: Iowa City Hall
  • Wednesday, April 27: Vinton City Hall.

For more information, call 721-3000 in Lake Charles or 491-3625 in Sulphur  or visit www.calcasieuassessor.org.

