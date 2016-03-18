Man found guilty of attempted first-degree murder in shooting of Jennings officer

A jury has found George Lowdins guilty of attempted first-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of Jennings police Sgt. Ricky Benoit, according to KATC.

Testimony in the trial began Wednesday in Jefferson Davis Parish.

Benoit was responding to a domestic disturbance involving Lowdins and his fiance when Lowdins, 32, shot him in the neck.

During Lowdins' initial interview with police, he said he shot Benoit because he was scared officers would shoot him. He said he initially hid from officers in a closet.

