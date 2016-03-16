Want to help? Here's how you can donate to help flood victims - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Want to help? Here's how you can donate to help flood victims

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Liz Koh/KPLC) (Source: Liz Koh/KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Those who want to help Southwest Louisiana residents affected by recent flooding can do so in several ways.

Here's a list of some businesses and organizations who are collecting money or items to help out:

  • K.C. Hall shelter, 1601 Horridge St., Vinton -  This Red Cross shelter is collecting items such as canned goods, non-perishable food items, meat, coffee, spaghetti sauce, hot dog buns, milk, mustard, orange juice, cooking oil, pancake mix, butter, bleach, new bedding and new men's and women's undergarments. The shelter can't accept cooked meals or perishable snacks. As of now, the shelter has plenty of bottled water.
  • New Beginnings Church House of Praise shelter, 205 West 8th Avenue, Oberlin - The following items are needed: Trash bags, underwear of all sizes, cleaning products, mops, mop buckets, towels and wash cloths. For more information, click HERE.
  • Lake Charles Pit Bull Rescue - The organization is collecting items such as cleaning supplies, dog food, personal hygiene items, face masks, bottled water, canned goods, feed for horses and cattle, baby formula, baby wipes, paper towels and kennels. You can donate money by clicking HERE. Make sure to include FLOOD 2016 in the memo. All money collected will be used to help people and animals displaced by the flood. The collected items will be delivered to the flood areas on Friday. 
  • Southwest Louisiana Flood Response and Recovery Fund - Donations can be made by visiting www.unitedwayswla.org/give.  All money will go toward flood response and recovery actions in Southwest Louisiana. For more information, contact the United Way at 337-433-1088 or 888-433-1088.
  • American Red Cross - Donate by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation or by clicking HERE. Donations to disaster relief will be used to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters.
  • Salvation Army - Donations can be made online by clicking HERE. You can also call 800-SAL-ARMY, text STORM to 51555 or send a check to your local Salvation Army, earmarked, "Emergency Disaster Services."

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.

