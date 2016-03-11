Latest river stages, forecasts - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Latest river stages, forecasts

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Manager
(Source: NOAA) (Source: NOAA)

Current Flood Warnings (include long-range forecast crests)

Calcasieu River

at Glenmora

5-Day Forecast

at Oakdale

5-Day Forecast

at Oberlin

5-Day Forecast

at Kinder

5-Day Forecast

at White Oak Park

Latest Stage

at Old Town Bay

5-Day Forecast

at Salt Water Barrier

5-Day Forecast

West fork of the Calcasieu River

at Sam Houston Jones Park

5-Day Forecast

Sabine River

at Burkeville

5-Day Forecast

at Bon Wier

5-Day Forecast

at Deweyville

5-Day Forecast

at Orange

5-Day Forecast

Mermentau River Basin

Mermentau River at  Mermentau

          5-Day Forecast

Mermentau River          at Lacassine Wildlife  Refuge

           Latest Stage

Mermentau River          at Catfish Point Lock

           Latest Stage

Bayou Des Cannes near Eunice

 Latest Stage

Bayou Lacassine at Lorrain Park

 Latest Stage

Bayou Nezpique at Basile

5-Day Forecast

*** Please note that we cannot guarantee the timeliness or accuracy of this information since these are external links.  Be sure to check the posted times when reading the stages and forecasts.  Additionally, while you can find current stages within the "forecast" links, the "latest stage" links are usually more up to date.

Other area waterways

Bundick Lake

5-Day Forecast

Whisky Chitto Creek near Mittie

5-Day Forecast

Bayou Anacoco near Rosepine

5-Day Forecast

Toledo Bend

5-Day Forecast

Indian Bayou at Coffey Road

Latest Stage

Tide stations

Lake Charles

Latest Stage

at Sabine Pass

Latest Stage

Calcasieu Pass

Latest Stage

Additional River Information Links:

