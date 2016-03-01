Geymann announces bid for Congress

Former state Rep. Brett Geymann-R, Lake Charles, announced his bid for the 3rd Congressional District seat on Tuesday.

Current Congressman Charles Boustany, R-Lafayette, is vacating the seat to run for the U.S. Senate.

“I have been honored to represent the citizens of my district in Baton Rouge these past 12 years and am proud of the work that we did there in protecting conservative values,” Geymann said in a news release. "America is at a crossroads, and I believe that we need strong, principled leadership in Washington D.C. now more than ever to make sure that we choose the right direction. I look forward to bringing Louisiana values to the United States Congress.”

Geymann, a McNeese State University graduate and small business owner, led the fight to remove Common Core from schools. He also authored the “Geymann Rule" - a bill that strongly limits the legislature’s ability to use one-time money on recurring expenses and is a strong proponent of immigration reform and second amendment rights.

“Having the opportunity to represent the people and communities across this district in Congress will be the honor of my life," Geymann said. "Conservative family values are simply not a political platform; they are a way of life..."

Geymann and his wife, Kim, have three children.

The 3rd Congressional District covers Lake Charles, Lafayette and most of Acadiana.

