Lake Charles-area residents experiencing increase in phone scams

Several scams are making their rounds in Southwest Louisiana.

Don McCoy of Moss Bluff received a call earlier this week that he never expected.

"There's so many scams going on; you hear it all the time and you never think, 'why me or why'd they pick me?' I have no idea,'" he said.

According to the caller, McCoy had two warrants out for his arrest for missing jury duty and he was given one option.

"He was telling me how to transfer the money and my wife said, 'Money?' And she said, 'Well, I'm going to call the sheriff's department downtown' and check and she calls the sheriff's department to check and they say, 'Oh, my goodness, that's a scam!,'" McCoy explained.

A scam that the McCoy said she almost fell for.

"If you'll send us $2,000 - that's a $1,000 for each warrant," McCoy said about the caller, who wanted him to go to Kroger's to send the payment.



McCoy is not alone. Several residents in the area have received similar calls that attempt to con locals. Carmen Million, president of the local Better Business Bureau, believes this has to do with tax season.

"If there is a now or never deal, you have to do this immediately, they don't want you to take the time to think," said Million.

Last year, the BBB dealt with the following scams and were listed as the top ten for 2015.

From tax and debt collection scams to tech support and sweepstakes scams.

A list that Million said will hopefully help individuals be more aware.



"Don't be afraid, don't let fear take over," she said.

And, when it comes to your caller ID, Million says it's not as effective as one might think.



"Because these scammers have the ability to block the number they're calling and they can put any number they want. They can make it look like it's the IRS, they can make it look like it's the Sheriff's Department, they can make it look like it's Entergy or whomever they want to to make it look legitimate; don't believe your caller ID," Million said.

McCoy is just glad he didn't become another victim and hopes others don't fall for it either.

For the full list click, HERE.

To report a scam click, HERE.

