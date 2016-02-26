Distance for Diabetes Run in Lake Charles - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Distance For Diabetes (Source: Facebook) Distance For Diabetes (Source: Facebook)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Distance for Diabetes Race will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Runners and walkers will start at the Civic Center and run down Lakeshore Drive.

Proceeds will go to benefit diabetes awareness, research and treatment.

For more information, visit their Facebook page, HERE.

