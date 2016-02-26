Vigil for fallen bikers in Lake Charles

Motorcycle riders across Southwest Louisiana are coming together to remember bikers who died in crashes at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at the Lake Charles sea wall.

The event is hosted by Heaven Saints Motorcycle Ministry.

The group's goal is to show love to families of fallen bikers while showing motorcycle riders are not bad people.

Organizers say you don't need to ride a bike to join.

Attendees are encouraged to bring candles and balloons.

For more information, visit their website or Facebook page, HERE.

