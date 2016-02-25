Man who killed Sunset police officer pleads guilty to first-degree murder

A man who killed two people - one a police officer - and injured two others in Sunset has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, KATC reported.

Harrison Lee Riley, Jr., charged in the August killings of Sunset Police Officer Henry Nelson and Shameka Johnson, as well as the attempted murders of Riley's wife and Johnson's sister, will receive two mandatory life sentences for the murder charges and 50 years each on the attempted murder charges, St. Landry Parish District Attorney Earl Taylor said.

Taylor said he didn't pursue the death penalty because the victims' families requested that Riley plead guilty in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table.

"This is one of the toughest decisions that I have had to make in my 19 years as district attorney," Taylor said in a news release. "Realizing the emotional and mental strain that would be placed on the families of the victims for many years to come if these matters went to trial, and lengthy appeal, I have decided to seek closure for the victims and permit the defendant to plead guilty."

