McNeese Spring Preview Day 2016

McNeese State University will host the Spring Preview Day 2016 from 9:15 a.m. till 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 5 at the McNeese Quad.

The campus wide open house invites prospective students and their families to meet with faculty and staff, tour the dorms, visit the student union and bookstore, learn about colleges and majors, and information on financial aid and scholarships.

For more information, call 337-475-5000 or visit their website.

Copyright 2016 KPLC. All rights reserved.